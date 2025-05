Does the capital improvements measure have a chance of making it through the special session?

‘Blindsided’ might be the polite term. Lincoln Hough and the Senators in his chamber say it was news to them when House leaders decided not to bring a $500 – million construction measure to a vote .. effectively killing it …

Now the Governor has called lawmakers back to the Capitol to take up at least part of that funding plan, tax incentives to keep the Chiefs and Royals in Missouri and financial assistance for victims of the recent storms. Legislators are back for the special session Monday.