Easter Sunday’s storms produced tornadoes in Columbia/New Bloomfield, NWS’ preliminary reports say

National Weather Service (NWS) survey teams say two tornadoes touched down on Easter Sunday in mid-Missouri. There were no injuries in either tornado.
The NWS in St. Louis says an EF-1 tornado impacted north Columbia at about 5:18 pm on Easter Sunday. The tornado developed near Rangeline and moved northeast near Waco road. It was on the ground for about six miles, and the tornado destroyed Columbia’s material recovery facility.
The NWS also says an EF-2 tornado touched down early Sunday afternoon near New Bloomfield and Guthrie. That tornado started at about 1:30 pm and it was on the ground for three miles. The NWS says the New Bloomfield tornado damaged several homes and caused tree damage too.
The National Weather Service in St. Louis says these results are preliminary and are subject to change.