Easter Sunday’s storms produced tornadoes in Columbia/New Bloomfield, NWS’ preliminary reports say

National Weather Service (NWS) survey teams say two tornadoes touched down on Easter Sunday in mid-Missouri. There were no injuries in either tornado.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says an EF-1 tornado impacted north Columbia at about 5:18 pm on Easter Sunday (April 21, 2025 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter)

The NWS in St. Louis says an EF-1 tornado impacted north Columbia at about 5:18 pm on Easter Sunday. The tornado developed near Rangeline and moved northeast near Waco road. It was on the ground for about six miles, and the tornado destroyed Columbia’s material recovery facility.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says an EF-2 tornado touched down Easter Sunday afternoon near mid-Missouri’s New Bloomfield and Guthrie (April 21, 2025 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter page)

The NWS also says an EF-2 tornado touched down early Sunday afternoon near New Bloomfield and Guthrie. That tornado started at about 1:30 pm and it was on the ground for three miles. The NWS says the New Bloomfield tornado damaged several homes and caused tree damage too.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis says these results are preliminary and are subject to change.