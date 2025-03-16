Call In:
800-529-5572

Listen Live

Main Menu

Trending Now

Call In: 800-529-5572

Trending Now

Listen Live

EF-2 tornado hit Rolla on Friday night, National Weather Service says

gmm1vhebmaauu r

School officials in Rolla have canceled classes for the rest of the week after a strong tornado caused major damage to multiple schools in the district.

482248112 1056370886523273 7432925098358099578 n
The Springfield-based Convoy of Hope brought much-needed food supplies and water to Rolla on Sunday (March 16, 2025 photo courtesy of the Rolla First Assembly of God’s Facebook page)

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Springfield says an EF-2 tornado with winds up to 120 miles per hour started Friday night near Doolittle before heading into Rolla and then crossing I-44. The NWS in Springfield says multiple schools sustained roof damage and had windows blown out.

Columbia firefighters made the 93-mile trip to Rolla to assist Friday night, going house-to-house and searching in rubble and in downed trees for possible victims.

Facebook-f

Contact

Listen Live

Become a KWOS News Insider

© 2025, All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications Logo

Zimmer Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer