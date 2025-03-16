EF-2 tornado hit Rolla on Friday night, National Weather Service says

School officials in Rolla have canceled classes for the rest of the week after a strong tornado caused major damage to multiple schools in the district.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Springfield says an EF-2 tornado with winds up to 120 miles per hour started Friday night near Doolittle before heading into Rolla and then crossing I-44. The NWS in Springfield says multiple schools sustained roof damage and had windows blown out.
Columbia firefighters made the 93-mile trip to Rolla to assist Friday night, going house-to-house and searching in rubble and in downed trees for possible victims.