EF-2 tornado hit Rolla on Friday night, National Weather Service says

School officials in Rolla have canceled classes for the rest of the week after a strong tornado caused major damage to multiple schools in the district.

The Springfield-based Convoy of Hope brought much-needed food supplies and water to Rolla on Sunday (March 16, 2025 photo courtesy of the Rolla First Assembly of God’s Facebook page)

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Springfield says an EF-2 tornado with winds up to 120 miles per hour started Friday night near Doolittle before heading into Rolla and then crossing I-44. The NWS in Springfield says multiple schools sustained roof damage and had windows blown out.

Columbia firefighters made the 93-mile trip to Rolla to assist Friday night, going house-to-house and searching in rubble and in downed trees for possible victims.