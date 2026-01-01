Endangered person advisory issued for mid-Missouri man

The Cole County Sheriff’s office needs your assistance in finding a 21-year-old man from mid-Missouri’s Russellville who has autism.

The sheriff’s department and Missouri State Highway Patrol say 21-year-old Blaze Starkey is low functioning and “has no means of supporting himself.” They describe Starkey as white, about five feet 10 weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

The Cole County Sheriff’s Department has issued an endangered person advisory for 21-year-old Blaze Starkey of mid-Missouri’s Russellville (photo courtesy of Missouri State Highway Patrol)

He was last seen wearing a black and white cap, black shorts and a dark backpack. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.