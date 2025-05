Fake 100’s get a CoMo man busted

That fake ‘Benjamin’ will get you a free trip to jail. A Columbia man is accused of passing a counterfeit $100 bill at a Lake of the Ozarks bar. TC Littrice is charged with forgery after giving the fake bill to a bartender. He was arrested by an off duty deputy who was working at the bar. Littrice allegedly told investigators, quote: “The $100 were for the Hoes.” They say he had another seven $100’s on him.