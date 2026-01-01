Firefighters and American Red Cross personnel to go door-to-door Saturday in Jefferson City to install free smoke alarms

Volunteers from the American Red Cross of Central and Northern Missouri will join Jefferson City firefighters Saturday in offering free smoke alarm installations.
They’ll visit neighborhoods on Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm as part of the “Sound the Alarm” home fire safety campaign.
The Red Cross says that campaign has saved more than 2,600 lives since it launched in 2014.
What’s next: Jefferson City assistant fire chief Jake Holee describes working smoke alarms as one of the simplest and most effective ways to save lives in a fire. Jefferson City firefighters and American Red Cross volunteers will go door-to-door on Saturday from 9 to 3.