Former congressman will join MU Board of Curators

Missouri’s governor has appointed a former eight-term congressman to the UM Board of Curators. Governor Mike Kehoe appoints former St. Elizabeth Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer to the board of curators. The governor  notes then-Congressman Luetkemeyer helped secure 20-million dollars for Mizzou’s NextGen Research Reactor. Congressman Luetkemeyer’s district included Columbia and the Mizzou campus.

He’s also a former Missouri state representative and a former state tourism director. KWOS’ Mike Murphy reports Luetkemeyer would replace at-large curator Robin Wenneker, whose term expired in January.

