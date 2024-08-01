Former mid-Missouri bank vice president who embezzled more than $500,000 dies

The federal court has dismissed the case against a mid-Missouri bank executive who embezzled at least $550,000, because she has died.

People’s Bank of Moniteau County has locations in Jamestown and in California, Missouri (undated photo courtesy of bank website)

939 the Eagle News reported in July 2023 that Angela Flippin of Jamestown, who was 51 at the time, had pleaded guilty to a federal information that charges her with one count of embezzlement by a bank employee and one count of filing a false federal tax return. Flippin, a former vice president and chief operating officer at the People’s Bank of Moniteau County, admitted in her guilty plea that she embezzled at least $550,000 from 2010-2017.

Flippin, who faced up to 33 years in federal prison, had not been sentenced when she died this fall. She died due to health complications, according to court documents. The court dismissed the case in late November.