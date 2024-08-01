Former Missouri Congressman Long says Sam Graves should be America’s next Secretary of Transportation

The dean of Missouri’s congressional delegation, who represents mid-Missouri’s Moberly and Mexico, says he would not rule out serving in President-elect Trump’s administration. President-elect Trump will be inaugurated in January.

Then-President Donald Trump speaks to U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-Tarkio), right, on Air Force One (file photo courtesy of Congressman Graves’ Twitter page)

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-Tarkio) is being touted by former U.S. Rep. Billy Long (R-Springfield), who says Graves “hands down” should be the next U.S. Secretary of Transportation. Mr. Long tweeted that no one knows transportation better than Congressman Graves.

Congressman Graves has released a statement to 939 the Eagle News, which says “it would be an honor if the President called upon me to serve in the Administration, and it’s something I would duly consider.”

Congressman Graves, who was re-elected to his 13th term last week with more than 70 percent of the vote, says he’s focused on continuing to serve as U.S. House Transportation Committee chair, along with following up with the enactment of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization Act. He’s also focused seeing the Water Resources Development Act being signed into law.

While Graves is interested in continuing to serve as U.S. House Transportation Committee chair, he says he would not rule out an opportunity to further serve the nation as part of President-elect Trump’s team, if called upon. Congressman Graves represents 39 counties across north Missouri, from the Mississippi river all the way to the Missouri River in northwest Missouri. He served in the Missouri House from 1993-1994 and in the Missouri Senate from 1995-2000 before being elected to Congress.