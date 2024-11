One of only five people in American history to lead both the House and Senate in a state Legislature will be inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians this afternoon.

Then-Missouri House Speaker Ron Richard (R-Joplin) presides over the chamber in 2010 (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Former Missouri House Speaker and former Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard (R-Joplin) will be inducted in a 1 pm ceremony today in the Missouri House. Mr. Richard, who lived in Joplin, has passed away.

House Speaker Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres) will be unveiling the Richard bus at that time. The ceremony is open to the public.