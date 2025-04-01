Former Missouri lawmaker, prosecutor appointed to State Probation and Parole board

Missouri’s governor has appointed a former Missouri lawmaker and former assistant prosecutor to Missouri’s Probation and Parole Board.

Then-State Rep. Mark Ellebracht (D-Clay County) speaks during a 2022 Missouri House committee hearing in Jefferson City (January 12, 2022 file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Governor Mike Kehoe (R) has appointed former State Rep. Mark Ellebracht (D-Clay County) to the parole board. Mr. Ellebracht served three terms in the Missouri House and later served as Clay County’s assistant prosecutor. He’s currently serving as principal partner at the Injury Council, a personal injury law firm in Clayton. Mr. Ellebracht earned his law degree from the University of Missouri School of Law.

Then-State Rep. Mark Ellebracht (D-Clay County) speaks on the Missouri House floor in Jefferson City in 2022, as then-State Rep. Tracy McCreery (D-Olivette) listens (February 22, 2022 file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

He’s also served as a squad leader for the U.S. Army and is a lifelong member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).