Former Missouri lawmaker, prosecutor appointed to State Probation and Parole board

Missouri’s governor has appointed a former Missouri lawmaker and former assistant prosecutor to Missouri’s Probation and Parole Board.
Governor Mike Kehoe (R) has appointed former State Rep. Mark Ellebracht (D-Clay County) to the parole board. Mr. Ellebracht served three terms in the Missouri House and later served as Clay County’s assistant prosecutor. He’s currently serving as principal partner at the Injury Council, a personal injury law firm in Clayton. Mr. Ellebracht earned his law degree from the University of Missouri School of Law.
He’s also served as a squad leader for the U.S. Army and is a lifelong member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).