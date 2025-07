Former Mizzou coach is fighting his DWI arrest

Coach Pinkel has ‘lawyered up.’ The former Mizzou football coach’s attorney is suing to allow Pinkel to keep his drivers license after a DWI stop last week. Pinkel was pulled over in Camden County but has not been charged. He allegedly refused to take a breathalyzer test. Pinkel spent some time on probation after a DWI arrest back in 2011 in Columbia.