Former Mizzou football and NFL star Tony Galbreath honored this weekend in Fulton

Park officials in mid-Missouri’s Fulton say Saturday’s dedication of the Carver park basketball courts to honor former University of Missouri football star Tony Galbreath highlight the importance of parks in bringing the community together.

Fulton Mayor Steve Myers (left) and many Fulton residents, young and old, turned out for Saturday’s dedication of the Tony Galbreath basketball courts at Fulton’s Carver park (August 1, 2026 photo courtesy of Fulton Parks and Recreation)

Saturday’s dedication drew a good crowd to honor Galbreath, who some describe as the best Fulton Hornet football player in school history.

The basketball courts at Carver park in mid-Missouri’s Fulton have been dedicated in honor of former Mizzou football and NFL star Tony Galbreath (August 1, 2026 photo courtesy of Fulton Parks and Recreation)

Galbreath, who was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2013, played two years at Mizzou in 1974 and 1975 for then-Coach Al Onafrio, rushing for more than 1,600 career yards. Galbreath was a team captain in 1975. He played for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants and won a Super Bowl with the Giants during the 1986 season.

Mayor Myers and Fulton Parks and Recreation thank resident Alan Lawson for preparing the proposal to name and dedicate the Carver Park basketball courts in honor of Mr. Galbreath.