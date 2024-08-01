Former Senator Roy Blunt to be inducted into Hall of Famous Missourians next week

One of Missouri’s most well-known political leaders will be inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians in Jefferson City next Wednesday.

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt (R) addresses the Missouri House in Jefferson City on February 23, 2022 (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

The Missouri House Speaker says former U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt (R) will be inducted next Wednesday (December 18) in the Missouri House chamber at 1:30 pm. Speaker Dean Plocher of Des Peres says Mr. Blunt worked tirelessly to improve the lives of Missourians and gained widespread respect for his leadership.

Senator Blunt served two six-year terms in the U.S. Senate, from 2011-2022. He served seven terms in the U.S. House before that, representing southwest Missouri from 1996 to 2010. He also served two terms as Missouri secretary of state, from 1985-1992. Mr. Blunt was the first Republican to be elected Missouri secretary of state in than 50 years, when he was elected in 1984. Speaker Plocher says Mr. Blunt is and has been known for his commitment to bipartisanship and practical solutions.

The Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health building in Columbia is named for him.