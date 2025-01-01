Former Trooper is accused in ‘gummy – fueled’ attack on cop and paramedics

A former Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper from Columbia was in jail yesterday after allegedly attacking police and paramedics in Jefferson City. Authorities say 52-year-old Collin Stosberg was having a bad reaction to THC gummies when he punched a police officer twice and hit two paramedics.

Officers used a Taser to bring him under control. Stosberg retired from the patrol about six months ago as a lieutenant. He’s charged with multiple counts of assault and resisting arrest. Bond is set at ten thousand dollars.