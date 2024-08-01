Former Wardsville priest draws prison time for theft

The longtime pastor at St. Stanislaus church in Wardsville is heading to federal prison for stealing.

Fr. Ignazio Medina was the pastor of St. Stanislaus from 2013 to 2021. He pleaded guilty in July to transporting stolen property across state lines. Federal prosecutors say he sent his sister a check for $100,000 that was stolen from the church’s account, and they say he admits writing himself a $200,000 check from the church account. A federal judge sentences Fr. Medina to three months in prison, and he’s being fined $7,500. The FBI investigated the case.