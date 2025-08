Frat members cleared in Mizzou wrongful death lawsuit

Some frat brothers of the Mizzou fraternity member who accidentally drowned in a Nashville river will no longer face civil charges. Our news partner ABC – 17 says nine Dela Chi members are no longer included in a wrongful death lawsuit. Riley Strain died last year when he wandered off after being kicked out of a Nashville bar and was found days later in the Cumberland River. The fraternity has asked the judge to dismiss the case.