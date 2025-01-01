Friday’s Ashland Fourth of July parade has 55 entries, one of the largest ever

Organizers of Friday morning’s 2025 Ashland Fourth of July parade are expecting anywhere from 1,000 to 1,500 spectators.

Sharon Adams of the Ashland Betterment Coalition tells 939 the Eagle that Friday’s parade has 55 entries. That makes it one of the largest ever. You’ll see lots of American flags tomorrow morning in Ashland, along with red, white and blue colors. You’ll see veterans, fire trucks, community groups and many others during the parade, along with candy tosses.

Two veterans walk during Ashland’s 2024 Fourth of July parade (2024 file photo courtesy of Tara Blue at the Boone County Journal)

Friday morning’s parade in Ashland begins at 9 at the Ashland primary school parking lot. The parade route will go north on Henry Clay, through the roundabout at Broadway, west on Broadway through the business district, south on Main and back to the school lots.

Ms. Adams notes the nonprofit Ashland Betterment Coalition aims to improve Ashland’s business district. The group also encourages Ashland residents to stay home to shop, eat and play.