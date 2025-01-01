Call In:
Fulton Police i-d car wanted in connection with a murder

Fulton investigators release the description of an sport utility believe connected to a weekend murder.  Police are looking for a dark red 2022 Jeep Compass Sport in connection to a teenager’s shooting death.  Police are looking for the shooter in the death of 17-year-old Mason Sheets. The SUV has an Army sticker on its back window: “Be All You Can Be.” The license plate is “ZH0 S7H.”  The Jeep was stolen from Columbia last month.17 year old Mason Sheets was found shot Sunday night in a vehicle near South Business 54 and Commons Drive. A woman was taken into custody. No additional info has been released on her.

