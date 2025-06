Gas prices are holding about steady. Will Iran ‘poke the bear?’

The ’12 Day War’ isn’t causing the sticker shock at the gas pump many oil producers feared. Larry Behrens is with Power the Future. He says Iran’s threats haven’t played out … In fact, he says gas price are well below what you were paying last summer.

As for Iran’s claim that they will close off the Persian Gulf to oil tankers, Behrens claims much of Iran’s revenue comes from their own oil the sell to China.