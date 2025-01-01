Get ready for plenty of rain starting today

While the tornado threat is low, the National Weather Service (NWS) says Columbia, Jefferson City and mid-Missouri could see heavy rainfall this (Tuesday) afternoon into this evening. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Delia tells KWOS that two to four inches of rain are possible by Wednesday afternoon across mid-Missouri. She also says some local areas could see up to six inches of rain. Ms. Delia says rain will likely fall in Columbia and Jefferson City from about 4 pm today through around 11 pm. We’re also at a slight risk of damaging winds.