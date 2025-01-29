Good Samaritan and dog rescued on frozen lake in mid-Missouri

Authorities in mid-Missouri’s Holts Summit are praising the quick action by its police officers and animal control in saving a dog and a Good Samaritan this week on a frozen lake.

Holts Summit Police say this is the Good Samaritan. Her kayak became stuck on the ice (January 29, 2025 photo courtesy of the Holts Summit Police Facebook page)

Wednesday’s incident happened during the day at a lake near Dogwood and Summertree lane. A Facebook post from Holts Summit Police says authorities received a call that a dog had fallen through the lake’s ice. When officers arrived, they discovered that a Good Samaritan had taken her kayak onto the frozen lake to try to save the dog. While she rescued the dog, Holts Summit police say the woman’s kayak became stuck on the ice and she couldn’t make it back to shore. Holts Summit police say Officer Landrum and animal control officer Ward were able to deploy a water rescue throw bag, and they were able to pull the woman back to safety.

Holts Summit police say the woman and dog were not injured. Holts Summit has about 4,500 residents. It is across the Missouri River from Jefferson City.