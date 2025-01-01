Governor-elect Kehoe, Capitol Police chief Schwartze to appear this morning on “Wake Up Missouri”

We expect to learn some new details about Monday’s inauguration ceremonies in Jefferson City this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri”.

Missouri Governor-elect Mike Kehoe speaks at the recent induction ceremony for Senator Roy Blunt into the Hall of Famous Missourians (December 18, 2024 file photo courtesy of Mr. Kehoe’s Flickr)

Police chief Zim Schwartze will join us live at 7:10 to discuss safety and security at the inauguration ceremonies, and Governor-elect Mike Kehoe will join us live at 7:30 this morning.

The inauguration ceremonies for Governor-elect Kehoe and other statewide elected officials will begin Monday morning at 11:30 on the Capitol’s south lawn. Governor-elect Kehoe will hold what he describes as a day one action ceremony that afternoon at 12:45 pm, and there will be a promenade of the Budweiser Clydesdales from the Capitol to the governor’s Mansion at 1:45 pm. Governor Kehoe and First Lady Claudia Kehoe will also greet the public that day at 2 at the Governor’s Mansion.

All of the events are open to the public and require no ticket except for the day one action ceremony, which is open to the news media.