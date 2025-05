Grand jury indicts accused Callaway killer

The woman accused of gunning down her Holts Summit neighbor has now been indicted on murder charges. Heather Smith is charged with shooting and killing Kara Dills outside the Hunter Lane Apartments last month. Witnesses claim Dills pistol – whipped Smith with her own gun and was shot as she walked away. A man was grazed by Dills’ gun when it went off as she hit Smith with it.