Holts Summit murder trial to go all week at Boone County Courthouse

A jury will hear from more prosecution witnesses Wednesday morning at the Boone County Courthouse in the trial of a woman from Holts Summit charged with killing neighbor Kara Dills during a heated argument.

38-year-old Heather Smith is charged with second degree murder and five other felonies. The incident happened in April 2025.

939 the Eagle News was in the courtroom on Tuesday when Dills’ mother testified. During cross-examination, the mother testified that her daughter would still be alive if Holts Summit police had come to the apartment complex that day. The mother testifies that Smith “caused trouble.” Defense attorneys say it was a case of self-defense and that Dills pistol-whipped Smith that day.

The trial is expected to go all week. Boone County Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs is presiding over the trial.