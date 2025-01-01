Call In:
Hours on the X – Box pays off for this kid

Maybe you should cut the kid some slack for all the time he spends playing video games. A Mexico Missouri teen has signed a letter of intent to play e-sports. 18 – year Brian Bynum will compete in e-sports for Moberly Area Community College.

