How dangerous are the county road intersections along the Katy Trail?

Bike riders say the Katy Trail should have more signs telling folks unfamiliar with the trail that they need to watch out for vehicles where county roads intersect the bike path. A 9 – year old boy died after he was hit by a truck along the trail in North Jefferson City. Regular riders say the view of that intersection is blocked by heavy brush. The child was riding with family Thursday evening when he was hit. The Katy Trail is a state park and runs across Missouri.