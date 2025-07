How long has Jefferson City wanted a conference center? Try 40 – years

Jefferson City has been chasing a conference center since the 1980’s. And a loss of $20 – million in state funding isn’t helping. But city leaders say they’re still forging ahead with a hotel – convention center project near the Governor’s Mansion. The 200 – room hotel will probably be a Marriott, a Hyatt or a Hilton and hopefully be completed by 2008. It’s a $130 – million project.