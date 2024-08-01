Hunt for a cause in JCMO explosion continues

Jefferson City firefighters, Jefferson City police and the Missouri state fire marshal’s office are conducting a joint investigation into this weekend’s house explosion on St. Louis road, east of the Missouri Capitol. Six people were inside the home when it exploded, and at least two of them were critically injured. Mayor Ron Fitzwater joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”:

Jefferson City authorities say the explosion happened at about 2:45 am. Two of the victims were driven across the river to the Jefferson City Memorial Airport and flown to Columbia’s University Hospital and the other four were transported by ambulance to University Hospital. Authorities say rescue operations were especially challenging due to extensive structural collapse and significant debris. They note the fire department’s special operations rescue team (SORT) had to tunnel through layers of debris to reach the final occupant. All six were safely removed in about three hours.