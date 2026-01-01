Illegal gaming machines found at Columbia’s Eagle Stop and at Woody’s in Ashland, Missouri attorney general says

Missouri state troopers and local law enforcement officers carried out a sting operation Tuesday at Columbia’s Eagle Stop on North Providence and at Ashland’s Woody’s Pub and Grub.

Attorney General Catherine Hanaway says the era of Missouri’s illegal gaming industry hiding behind a gray market is over.

She held a Tuesday press conference in Jefferson City to announce that the sting operation allegedly found illegal gambling devices in both Columbia’s Eagle Stop Convenience store on North Providence and Woody’s Pub and Grub in Ashland. Law enforcement seized four machines at Eagle Stop and six devices at Woody’s, according to Hanaway.

She also says thousands of dollars in illegal funds were found at both locations, with the machines.