Is Ameren again talking about a second reactor for the Callaway Plant?

Ameren wants to jack up your electric bill. The utility is asking the PSC to approve a nearly 16 – percent increase. Mid – Missouri Representative Jim Schulte says the utility has ‘tried the waters’ before about adding a second reactor at the Callaway Plant … he adds the public has never seemed keen on footing bill years up frotn.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission looked at the site near Reform for a possible second reactor but that approval went to a plant in Tennessee.

There’s a bill this session that calls for expansion of nuclear power in Missouri.