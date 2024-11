You might know it better as Missouri’s ‘Circuit Breaker’ program. The Department of Revenue’s Property Tax Credit program provides seniors and low – income folks with assistance. But State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch agrees with a report from the State Auditor’s office claims the program is not helping every qualified Missourian who applies …

Reisch says lawmakers need to revise the law to make sure the assistance is going where it’s needed.