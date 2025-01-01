It could be a stormy afternoon and evening today

Jefferson City and the entire KWOS mid-Missouri listening area are at an enhanced risk of severe weather late this (Monday) afternoon and this evening, according to the National Weather Service St. Louis meteorologist Brad Charboneau tells us that all hazards are possible today and tonight, including large hail, damaging winds and a tornado. He also says flooding can’t be ruled out. Charboneau expects the severe weather window will begin at about 5:30 and continue all night. The National Weather Service in St. Louis urges you to have multiple ways of receiving warnings. Keep your radio tuned to News Radio 950 – KWOS for updated weather information and keep fresh batteries with your radio.