Its back to work next week for your lawmakers

It looks like it’s going to be a quick trip back to the Capitol. Governor Kehoe is planning to call lawmakers back to Jefferson City for a special session. He’s calling them in so they can take up his failed stadium funding bill for the Chiefs and Royals. An unsuccessful wide – reaching House measure dealing with statewide construction projects could also be a topic. Leadership has told legislators to be ready to get back to work June 2nd – through – 13th.