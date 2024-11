Jefferson City is one step closer to getting a new airport control tower.

The current tower dates to the early 1970’s. That tower is still in operation at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport and uses outdated equipment. The new tower will be higher and closer to the runways. The City Council signed off on a $1.3 – million grant this week. The tower will cost about $9-million but the city is only on the hook for about 5 – percent of the cost.