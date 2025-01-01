JCMO BURGLAR DIES AFTER OFFICER – INVOLVED SHOOTING

A Jefferson City burglary suspect who was reportedly armed has been killed in an officer-involved shooting in the Capital City. Friday afternoon’s incident happened at about 4 in the two hundred block of Gordon Street, according to JCPD. Jefferson City Police Captain Dave Williams says officers responded to a burglary in progress and encountered an armed suspect inside the residence. Captain Williams says a shooting occurred and that the suspect was killed. Jefferson City Police have requested that the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate Friday’s incident, and that investigation is underway. There were no injuries to police officers during the incident.