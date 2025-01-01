JCMO city leaders have issues with the timing og a Columbia convention center

‘Tear down a Jefferson City eyesore before you spend millions to build a new Columbia convention center’. That’s the message from city leaders to the Puri Group. Jefferson City’s Chamber of Commerce has joined Mayor Ron Fitzwater’s call for the group to demolish the old Truman Hotel that’s sat abandoned for years. Fitzwater backed a plan for the city to cover about one – quarter of the cost of the million – dollar demo. The Puri Group now plans to build a conference center complex near Columbia’s Bass Pro Shop.