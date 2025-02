The Jefferson City Council decided Monday that they weren’t going pay to help tear down the old Truman Hotel. They were considering contributing $250,000 to the $1 million price tag for the teardown facing the private developer. But the vote last night was 9-1 against the plan. The hotel went up as a Ramada Inn in the 1960’s. In recent years the homeless have taken it over and started numerous fires that have gotten out of control.