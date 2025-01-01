JCMO councilmen could get pro – active with DEI

The Jefferson City Council could debate an ordinance blocking any DEI programs potentially set up by city government. The bill is sponsored by Ward 3 councilman Scott Spencer and Ward 4 Derrick Spicer. Jefferson City does not currently have any DEI programs in place.

Jefferson City and Cole County officials say they’ll install AEDs in all county and city-owned buildings. The defibrillators are used on heart attack victims. MU Health Care says heart disease is the number one killer of Missourians.

Jefferson City officials are putting a new River Market out to bid this month. The project is to be built adjacent to the old MSP Prison on Chestnut St. The facility will be used for music events, farmers markets and other events. They’d like to see construction start by April.