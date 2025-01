WILDE – TERROR #1 3 JAN 2025 JJM

With the inauguration of Governor – Elect Mike Kehoe just around the corner, the terror attack in New Orleans’ French Quarter has local law enforcement reviewing their plans …

Jefferson City Police Chief Eric Wilde says they always work with the Highway Patrol and other agencies to provide security for the January 13th inauguration and Inaugural Ball. While Wilde won’t reveal the details, he does think there’s adequate personnel and plans in place.