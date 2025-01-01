JCPD Chief says the face of law enforcement has changed

For the long – time career law officer, the biggest challenge was tracking down robbers, burglars and other run of the mill criminals. Now Jefferson City Police Chief Eric Wilde says its people with mental health issues … Wolde adds he as one officer dedicated to working on those mental health concerns.

Jefferson City Police worked with all agencies involved with security for the inauguration. He says they learned important lessons from the 9-11 attacks. Governor Mike Kehoe issued six executive orders dealing with crime issues.