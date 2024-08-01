Jefferson city council to tackle former Ramada Inn demolition issue in January

Jefferson City’s council is set to vote in January on an agreement with private property owners to expedite the demolition of the deteriorating former Ramada Inn and Truman Hotel, near Highway 54.

Thousands of motorists, especially visitors heading to and from Lake of the Ozarks, drive by the deteriorating building daily. Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater says the issue has been a concern in the community for years and is more than just removing an eyesore. Mayor Fitzwater says it’s about protecting residents, supporting the city’s public safety staff and improving the impression visitors get when they pass through the Capital City.

The mayor says the proposed agreement with Oracle Enterprises outlines plans for demolition to start in early 2025.

The Ramada Inn at one time was the hotel that many Missouri lawmakers stayed at during session: it also hosted the popular “Taste of Jefferson City” at one time. It’s also one of the first places that Mizzou football coach Gary Pinkel spoke at after he was hired for the 2001 season.

The “News-Tribune” reports the former Truman Hotel/Ramada Inn was built in 1964 and closed its doors for good in 2017.