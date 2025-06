Jefferson City inmate now faces charges for attacking a guard

A JC-CC prison inmate is now charged after he allegedly stabbed a prison staffer with a homemade knife. Gary Miller is accused of attacking the guard last year as the officer was picking up food trays after a meal. Investigators claim Miller stabbed the officer with homemade weapon over three feet long. They say he had another knife on him. Miller is serving a long murder sentence at the prison.