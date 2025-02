Have you done jury duty lately? You’re not going to get rich. You only get a $6 a day per diem and seven cents a mile for mileage. But Jefferson City Rep. Rudy Veit has again introduced a bill to raise that pay … Veit has tried the bill in past sessions.

The bill would increase jury duty pay to $50 per day, starting on the third day in the courtroom. The juror pay rate hasn’t gone up since the late 1980’s.