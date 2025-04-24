Jefferson City will see MU Health Care’s sports medicine injury clinic starting Thursday

Columbia-based MU Health Care says its sports medicine injury clinic will be offered in Jefferson City, starting tomorrow (Thursday May 1).

A sunrise photo of MU Health Care’s Madison street medical building on Madison street in Jefferson City (2025 file photo courtesy of MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze)

The Sports Medicine Injury Clinic at Missouri Orthopaedic Institute-Jefferson City will be open weekdays from 7-8 am, with no appointment necessary. MU Health Care says the sports injury clinic will always be staffed by a physician and will offer care for broken bones, concussions, ligament tears and other injuries.

MU Health Care says the new clinic is located on the second floor of the Madison street medical building at 1125 Madison. Walk-in patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis.