Jefferson City’s Lincoln University unveils state-of-the-art $45.5 million health and security sciences institute

Missouri’s governor, a former governor, Jefferson City’s mayor and community leaders joined Lincoln University president Dr. John Moseley at Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting for LU’s $45.5 Health and Security Sciences Institute (HSSI).

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe and former Governor Mike Parson were among the dignitaries at Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting of Lincoln University’s new $45.5 million Health and Security Sciences Institute (photo courtesy of

939 the Eagle listener Jeff Haldiman)

President Moseley describes HSSI as a state-of-the-art facility that will expand workforce education and training in health care, public safety, emergency management and security sciences.

Governor Mike Kehoe, former Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Mayor Ron Fitzwater and other dignitaries helped cut the ribbon at the event, which drew a large crowd.

The ribbon-cutting for Lincoln University’s new $45.5 million Health and Security Sciences Institute took place on Tuesday August 4, 2026 (photo courtesy of Lincoln University’s Jennifer O’Donley)

President Moseley says the institute represents a significant investment in preparing the next generation of professionals in health care, public safety, emergency management and security sciences.