Jefferson City’s new public works director has been Fulton’s city engineer since 2021

Longtime Fulton municipal employee Kyle Bruemmer will be Jefferson City’s new public works director, starting in March.

Longtime Fulton city employee Kyle Bruemmer will be Jefferson City’s new public works director (photo courtesy of Jefferson City spokeswoman Molly Bryan)

Jefferson City administrator Brian Crane made the announcement this week, saying Mr. Bruemmer’s proven leadership in managing essential infrastructure projects in Fulton make him the ideal choice for this role. Mr. Bruemmer has worked for the city of Fulton for 20 years and has been city engineer since 2021. During his tenure, he’s overseen departments like engineering, street and traffic, planning and zoning and the airport.

Jefferson City spokeswoman Molly Bryan expects Mr. Bruemmer to start on March 3.

