JOIN KWOS FOR GEAR UP FOR GRADES!

The KWOS Gear Up For Grades Campaign to help our School Kids kick off the school year right!

The KWOS Gear Up For Grades School Supply Drive

Each school year, teachers and families get their kids ready for school with backpacks, pencils, markers, and more!

However, for some families, the choice between school supplies may be up against groceries, utilities, and other bills.

Teachers (many of whom pay out of their own pocket) do what they can to help their students who do not have enough, but can only afford so much.

But you can help!

Join KWOS’s Gear Up for Grades School Supply Drive thanks to Brian Wear Plumbing!

Throughout the month of July, we will be out at local area Hy-Vee’s to collect school supplies for the Columbia and Jefferson City Public School Districts.

Items needed include pens, pencils, washable markers, backpacks, notebooks, tissues, Clorox wipes, glue sticks, hand sanitizer, headphones, and more!

Here is where and when you can drop off your donations:

Saturday, July 12th at the West Broadway Hy-Vee in Columbia from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 19 th at the Jefferson City Hy-Vee from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

at the Jefferson City Hy-Vee from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 26 th at the Nifong Hy-Vee in Columbia from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

at the Nifong Hy-Vee in Columbia from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 2nd at the Jefferson City Hy-Vee from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

You can also make a monetary donation and we will buy the school supplies for you using the link below.

An A+, Gold Star, Extra Credit thank you to our sponsors: Brian Wear Plumbing and State Farm Agent – Phyllis Nichols.