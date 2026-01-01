KWOS Athlete of the Week: Belle Boessen

By Zimmer Communications

KWOS is highlighting an outstanding local high school athlete each week, brought to you by MU Health Care Sports Medicine. This week we feature Blair Oaks Lady Falcons basketball player Belle Boessen. This week was a busy week for Blair Oaks, playing three games in four days. Boessen had 14 points in a win at home Monday against Owensville 55-29. The next night, the senior had 23 points leading the Lady Falcons past Linn 65-51. On Thursday, Boessen scored 18 points and had 13 rebounds in a game at state ranked St. Elizabeth. “Belle brings everything to the team. If you look at her stat line, she is averaging 16 points per game, 9.9 rebounds a game, 4.6 steals and 2.5 assists. She does all of this while shooting 46% from the field. She is an aggressive player. I wish I had two or three more players just like her. Next year, she is going to be hard to replace,” said Blair Oaks Lady Falcons Head Basketball Coach Ashley Hoener. Belle Boessen was also the KWOS Athlete of the Week during the softball season when she tied the Blair Oaks single season record for home runs hitting her 11th of the season in the Class 3 State Quarterfinals.



