KWOS Athlete of the Week: Nic Calvaruso

By Zimmer Communications

KWOS is highlighting an outstanding local high school athlete each week, brought to you by MU Health Care Sports Medicine.

This week we feature Helias kicker Nic Calvaruso. The senior kicked a 27 yard field goal on the final play of the game Friday night as Helias opened the 2025 high school football season with a 23 to 20 win over rival Hannibal.



“Nic has been a very steady performer for our football team since he was a freshman,” said Head Football Coach Chris Hentges. “He is a very hard worker that has the poise to make the big kicks in crucial situations. His success is a product of his tremendous work ethic. We are glad to have him on our team.”



Calvaruso’s field goal Friday was his 27th career field goal at Helias. He also kicked two extra points in the game giving him 173 career extra points for the Crusaders. Both of those marks are school records.